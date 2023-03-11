Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Decreases By 54.6%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

MHI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 89,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,864. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

