Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Decreases By 54.6%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance
MHI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 89,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,864. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $10.82.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund (MHI)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.