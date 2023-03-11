Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Grows By 443.2%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 443.2% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance

PBCRY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. 21,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

