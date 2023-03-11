Short Interest in Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Drops By 93.1%

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the February 13th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,344,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Q BioMed Stock Performance

Q BioMed stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 1,358,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,108,555. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Q BioMed has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed, Inc operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

