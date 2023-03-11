Short Interest in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Grows By 59.6%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the February 13th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of SBR stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $74.02. 74,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.55. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $50.17 and a twelve month high of $91.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.86%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

Featured Articles

