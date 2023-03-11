Short Interest in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA) Increases By 1,300.0%

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAGA remained flat at $10.44 during trading hours on Friday. Sagaliam Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

