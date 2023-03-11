Short Interest in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Drops By 41.3%

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 2.4 %

SBFG traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.82. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 19.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

