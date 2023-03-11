Short Interest in Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Increases By 348.1%

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 348.1% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 42,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,970. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.20. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81.

Shin-Etsu Chemical shares are set to split on Wednesday, April 5th. The 2.5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 5th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical ( OTCMKTS:SHECY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

