Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Rises By 966.7%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SINGY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.44. 5,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,272. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.