Short Interest in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Decreases By 28.9%

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Southern States Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $25.92 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $225.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.03.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Southern States Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSBK. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 48.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

