Short Interest in Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Decreases By 28.9%

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Southern States Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $25.92 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $225.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.03.
Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Southern States Bancshares
Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern States Bancshares (SSBK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.