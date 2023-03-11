Short Interest in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Decreases By 28.8%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 642,000 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the February 13th total of 901,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on TCRR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.
TCR2 Therapeutics Price Performance
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.