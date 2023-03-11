Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Declines By 38.5%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

T&D Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of TDHOY stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. T&D has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

Get T&D alerts:

T&D Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.