Short Interest in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Expands By 140.0%

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27.

Get Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the second quarter worth $105,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.