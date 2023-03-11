Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Declines By 64.4%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBA. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 626,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,689 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.78. 11,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,576. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.41%.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

