Short Interest in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Declines By 54.0%

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the February 13th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of TBLD stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.35.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.