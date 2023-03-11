Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Decreases By 31.2%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the February 13th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $6.86 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.64.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $28,715.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,362.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $147,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

