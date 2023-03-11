Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Grows By 48.6%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the February 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32,773.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 493.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter.

DGRS traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a market cap of $222.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.11. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $46.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

