ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells $15,138.50 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $15,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,284,240.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ShotSpotter stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.95 million, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.37.
Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
