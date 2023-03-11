ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Insider Nasim Golzadeh Sells 327 Shares of Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $11,634.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,968.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nasim Golzadeh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 467 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $15,270.90.
ShotSpotter Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.37. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41.
Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
About ShotSpotter
ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
