ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Insider Nasim Golzadeh Sells 327 Shares of Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $11,634.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,968.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nasim Golzadeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 467 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $15,270.90.

ShotSpotter Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ShotSpotter stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.37. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShotSpotter

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ShotSpotter by 2.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after buying an additional 28,421 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ShotSpotter by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

About ShotSpotter



ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Recommended Stories

