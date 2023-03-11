Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €151.42 ($161.09) and last traded at €151.16 ($160.81). Approximately 1,365,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €149.82 ($159.38).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €142.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €124.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

