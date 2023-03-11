Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $152.91

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.91 and traded as high as $160.17. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $158.45, with a volume of 2,196 shares changing hands.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.94.

Institutional Trading of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) by 185.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

