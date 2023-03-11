SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Up 3.6%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.37. 12,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 25,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on SSU. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company.
SIGNA Sports United Stock Down 1.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.
About SIGNA Sports United
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
