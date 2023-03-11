SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Up 3.6%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.37. 12,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 25,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SSU. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.20 price target for the company.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SIGNA Sports United

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSU. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

