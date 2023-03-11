Signature Securities Group Corporation Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 115,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 46,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $108,304,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 321,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

