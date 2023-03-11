Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Update

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 234.8% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.5 days.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of SSLLF opened at $72.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74. Siltronic has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $111.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSLLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oddo Bhf cut Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($90.43) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siltronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

