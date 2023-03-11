SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001541 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $383.28 million and $209.12 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00035043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00035768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022406 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00223289 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,629.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003099 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.32337086 USD and is down -11.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $168,017,770.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

