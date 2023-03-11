Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Down 78.3% in February

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the February 13th total of 224,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 887,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sintx Technologies to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Trading of Sintx Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Barclays PLC owned 2.58% of Sintx Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sintx Technologies Price Performance

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Shares of Sintx Technologies stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Sintx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

