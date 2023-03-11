Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SVKEF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 102 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Price Performance

SVKEF stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $12.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 56.81% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

