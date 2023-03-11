Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Update

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Stock Up 18.4 %

SKKY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 9,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,712. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

Featured Stories

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time data information systems to the industrial automation and financial trading markets. It also develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The firm offers SkkyHub service, DataHub middleware, Skkynet DataHub service on Microsoft Azure, and Embedded Toolkit (ETK) software.

