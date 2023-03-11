Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Update

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Stock Up 18.4 %
SKKY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 9,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,712. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile
