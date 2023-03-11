SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Update

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 425,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 593,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SLR Investment Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.61 on Friday. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $797.12 million, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 455.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 34,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $552,662.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,267,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,152,428.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 53,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,967,111.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 34,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.96 per share, with a total value of $552,662.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,267,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,152,428.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 138,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,243. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,735,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 405,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

