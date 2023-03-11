Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($16.84) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($13.47) to GBX 1,410 ($16.96) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.04) to GBX 1,480 ($17.80) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,405.50 ($16.90).

SN opened at GBX 1,198 ($14.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,802.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,163.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,091.14. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 959.20 ($11.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,338.50 ($16.10).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15,238.10%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

