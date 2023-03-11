Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNN. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.04) to GBX 1,480 ($17.80) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.03) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

NYSE:SNN opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Further Reading

