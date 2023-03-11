Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $506.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $40,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.