Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $35,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,857.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,332,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,947,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

