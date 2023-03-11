Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.35 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $506.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $40,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,332,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,947,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

