Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.11 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $104.41 million and approximately $13.11 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,443,887,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,443,540,243 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.

Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in Vietnam



Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

