SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CTO Jeremy Rishel Sells 81,000 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 134,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 83,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 36,817 shares in the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

