Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Update

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the February 13th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Solid Power Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLDPW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56. Solid Power has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

