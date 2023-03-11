Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 513,100 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the February 13th total of 355,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,131.0 days.
Solvay Price Performance
Shares of Solvay stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. Solvay has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $117.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day moving average is $95.57.
Solvay Company Profile
