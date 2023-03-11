SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. Acquires 14,000 Shares

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 14,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $71.13 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SouthState by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

