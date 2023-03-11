Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 76,335 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $653,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,234,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $370,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.