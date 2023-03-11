Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 1,211 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,239,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,972,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FedEx from $179.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.96.

Insider Activity

FedEx Price Performance

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $201.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

