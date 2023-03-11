Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of BMY stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
