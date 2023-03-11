Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 769,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $216.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.17.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

