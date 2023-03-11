Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

BIP stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.74 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,119.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

Further Reading

