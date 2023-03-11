Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 90,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 123.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,087,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 499,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 292,080 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 242,768 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,140,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 212,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 155,624 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPAB opened at $25.39 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $28.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36.

