Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $508,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

