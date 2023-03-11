Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 4,567 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in State Street by 1,943.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 390,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,726,000 after buying an additional 371,085 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in State Street by 15.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 594,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,167,000 after buying an additional 81,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in State Street by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in State Street by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

STT opened at $79.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.