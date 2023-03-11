Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after acquiring an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 164,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after buying an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Stock Performance

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 227.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $146.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

