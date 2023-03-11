Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Down 97.1% in February

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Spanish Broadcasting System Trading Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:SBSAA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,495. Spanish Broadcasting System has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.
About Spanish Broadcasting System
