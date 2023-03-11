SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $768,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $549,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $1,189,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,608. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.96.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.