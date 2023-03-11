Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.36–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.00 million-$109.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.80 million. Spire Global also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of Spire Global stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPIR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Spire Global news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $92,203.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $35,820.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,530.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $92,203.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,227 shares of company stock worth $281,752. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spire Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spire Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spire Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Spire Global by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Spire Global by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

